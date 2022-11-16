SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.31. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 32,944 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.
SPAR Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.39% of SPAR Group worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPAR Group Company Profile
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPAR Group (SGRP)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.