SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.31. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 32,944 shares traded.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.00.

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.39% of SPAR Group worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

