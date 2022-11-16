SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1,363.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $165.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

