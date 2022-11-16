SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

