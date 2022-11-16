SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of XHE stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.26. 1,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.69. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $126.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.