SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Raised by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,108,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $833,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $464.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.38. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $533.29.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.