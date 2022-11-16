SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,152,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,401,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 287,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XLSR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.09. 28,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,134. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $48.52.

