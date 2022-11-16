Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.15

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.15 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 41.90 ($0.49). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 43.25 ($0.51), with a volume of 325,200 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The company has a market capitalization of £190.29 million and a P/E ratio of 977.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £42,025 ($49,383.08). In related news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($18,801.41). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £42,025 ($49,383.08). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 392,500 shares of company stock worth $16,552,500.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

