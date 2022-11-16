St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

JOE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 113,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.24. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

