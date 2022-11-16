Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stake Cut by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.62% of Standex International worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter valued at $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 1,607.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $147,829.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SXI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.11. 1,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $117.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

