Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 688,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 26,179 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 247,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,394. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.69.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

