Starname Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $742,362.61 and approximately $1,024.42 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00573779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.67 or 0.29887198 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Starname

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

