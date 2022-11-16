Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) COO Andrew Jay Sossen Sells 18,155 Shares

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. 2,260,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,312. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.34.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

