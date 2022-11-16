Steem (STEEM) Trading 10.4% Higher This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $64.21 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,554.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00346227 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023379 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00119715 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.00794316 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001771 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00628370 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005979 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00230295 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
