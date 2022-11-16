Stifel Firstegy Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWM. CIBC lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CSFB decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.35 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.65.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$1.22 on Wednesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$515.78 million and a PE ratio of 8.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

