StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.59. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Horizon Global by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 220,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Global by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

