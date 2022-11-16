StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

TANH opened at $2.33 on Friday. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $376.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tantech by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 804,150 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech during the first quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

