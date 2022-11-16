StockNews.com Downgrades Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $105.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,977 shares of company stock worth $8,998,814. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

