StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

