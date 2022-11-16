StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
