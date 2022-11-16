StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 117.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

