StockNews.com Upgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 746,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 935,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 559,422 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 970,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 538,732 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,014,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,452,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 393,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

