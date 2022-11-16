Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Down to $25.76

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.76, but opened at $24.37. Stoneridge shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 1,664 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Stoneridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $654.55 million, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.92 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 24.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 31.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 132,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,359,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after buying an additional 113,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Stoneridge by 1.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 265,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

