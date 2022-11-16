Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.68% from the company’s previous close.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. 6,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,158. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $794.38 million, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Stratasys by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,620,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after buying an additional 140,780 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Stratasys by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 406,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Stratasys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.