Streakk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.95 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $295.38 or 0.01782303 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $2.95 billion and $633,922.43 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00576215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,978.84 or 0.30014093 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 293.63347647 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $705,939.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.