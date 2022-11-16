Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Northland Securities

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Northland Securities to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDIG. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

SDIG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 5,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.61 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 69.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 602,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at $999,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 670,252 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 56.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 960,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 345,540 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 112,999 shares during the period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

