Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt Sells 6,800 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

