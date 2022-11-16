Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $41.14 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $41.14 million and $696,969.25 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,779,509,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,319,695,705 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

