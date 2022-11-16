Synapse Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00004041 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $121.63 million and $2.43 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

