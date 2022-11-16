Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.91

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.91 and traded as low as C$2.73. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.73, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Synex Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.58. The stock has a market cap of C$11.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.97.

Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.99 million during the quarter.

About Synex Renewable Energy

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

