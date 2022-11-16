Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 5,910 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 151.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $419.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 423.72, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $695.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.33 and a 200 day moving average of $439.04.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,272 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

