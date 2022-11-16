Synthetix Market Cap Hits $550.25 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $550.25 million and approximately $34.86 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00010794 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002711 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00576197 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.74 or 0.30004780 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 306,389,870 coins and its circulating supply is 305,665,962 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
