Synthetix (SNX) Price Tops $1.78

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00010659 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $544.06 million and $33.58 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00571819 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.57 or 0.29785121 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 306,389,870 coins and its circulating supply is 305,665,962 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV).Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties.This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX.How SNX backs SynthsAll Synths are backed by SNX tokens. Synths are minted when SNX holders stake their SNX as collateral using Mintr, a decentralised application for interacting with the Synthetix contracts. Synths are currently backed by a 750% collateralisation ratio, although this may be raised or lowered in the future through community governance mechanisms. SNX stakers incur debt when they mint Synths, and to exit the system (i.e. unlock their SNX) they must pay back this debt by burning Synths.Synthetix is also currently trialling Ether as an alternative form of collateral. This means traders can borrow Synths against their ETH and begin trading immediately, rather than needing to sell their ETH. Staking ETH requires a collateralisation ratio of 150% and creates a debt denominated in ETH, so ETH stakers mint sETH rather than sUSD and do not participate in the ‘pooled debt’ aspect of the system. In this model, ETH stakers do not receive fees or rewards as they take no risk for the debt pool.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

