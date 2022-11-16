Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $74.86 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,525.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00639140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00232573 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 670,678,303 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

