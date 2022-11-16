T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Price Target Cut to $2.20

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners to $2.20 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.35.

NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,354. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

