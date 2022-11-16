Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.4% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.76. 839,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,416,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

