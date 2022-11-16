Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $140.00.

11/10/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $185.00 to $147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

11/8/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $180.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $162.00 to $140.00.

11/8/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00.

10/24/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $131.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 58,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,560. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -921.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $182.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,703,000 after acquiring an additional 283,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,314,000 after purchasing an additional 223,735 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

