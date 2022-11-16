Tangible (TNGBL) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00008851 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $47.67 million and approximately $94.28 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00572378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,931.38 or 0.29816737 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.46447299 USD and is up 7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $94.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

