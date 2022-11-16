Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Target makes up about 0.9% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 13.3 %

Target stock traded down $23.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.16. 1,303,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,548. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $267.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.11 and its 200 day moving average is $163.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.