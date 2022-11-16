Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Up 4%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.59. 1,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 132,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGLS. StockNews.com cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Tecnoglass Trading Up 6.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
