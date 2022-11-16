Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 152 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

