Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 130.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 181,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 103,046 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

