Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $123.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

