Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Target by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,792,000 after buying an additional 274,310 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 18,319.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 266,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $267.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.46. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

