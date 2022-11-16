Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $122,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,498,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116,818 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,044,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,365,000 after acquiring an additional 86,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 49,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of VYM opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average is $104.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.
