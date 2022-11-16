Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.