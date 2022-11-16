Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1553 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Telefónica has a payout ratio of 91.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Telefónica Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 367.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Telefónica by 182.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.82) to €4.10 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.70 ($2.78) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

