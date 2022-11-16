Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Short Interest Up 12.3% in October

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Telesis Bio Stock Performance

Shares of DNAY stock remained flat at $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. 40,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Telesis Bio has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $49.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Telesis Bio had a negative net margin of 251.04% and a negative return on equity of 73.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telesis Bio will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNAY. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Telesis Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Telesis Bio by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 183,440 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Telesis Bio by 563.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 131,243 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Telesis Bio by 44.3% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 268,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Telesis Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Telesis Bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

