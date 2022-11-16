Tellor (TRB) Price Up 15% Over Last Week

Tellor (TRB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. Tellor has a total market cap of $26.48 million and $2.58 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be bought for about $11.46 or 0.00068717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 15% against the dollar.
About Tellor
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,224 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
