Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) rose 15.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 194,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 503% from the average daily volume of 32,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Tembo Gold Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$20.35 million and a PE ratio of -8.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About Tembo Gold

(Get Rating)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tembo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.