Tenset (10SET) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,037.88

Tenset (10SET) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $174.89 million and approximately $117,037.88 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00005734 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tenset Profile

10SET is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,639,250 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

