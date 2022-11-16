TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $216.57 million and approximately $27.63 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00078665 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00060933 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011619 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023266 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001467 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005533 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000262 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,167,069 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
